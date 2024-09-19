Presidential Election Faces Amid Sri Lanka's Financial Crisis

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is one of 38 contenders in Sri Lanka's crucial presidential election on Saturday. This vote will be pivotal in determining the direction of reforms as the nation grapples with its worst financial crisis in decades.

Wickremesinghe, a seasoned politician serving as prime minister six times, has to rely on support from other key parties due to his party holding just one seat in parliament. As the head of the United National Party (UNP), he took office in July 2022 after protests forced predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign. Despite lacking formal backing from the dominant Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, he remains a strong candidate with the support of over 90 lawmakers.

Other key candidates include opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, advocating for a mix of interventionist and free-market policies; Anura Kumara Dissanayake, campaigning on anti-corruption and pro-poor policies; Namal Rajapaksa, a scion of the Rajapaksa family aiming to unite SLPP; and Nuwan Bopage, anti-corruption advocate opposing IMF alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)