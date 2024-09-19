Left Menu

Presidential Election Faces Amid Sri Lanka's Financial Crisis

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, among 38 candidates, contests Sri Lanka's presidential election amid a severe financial crisis. Key contenders include Sajith Premadasa, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Namal Rajapaksa, and Nuwan Bopage. The election will play a crucial role in shaping the nation's future economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:47 IST
Presidential Election Faces Amid Sri Lanka's Financial Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is one of 38 contenders in Sri Lanka's crucial presidential election on Saturday. This vote will be pivotal in determining the direction of reforms as the nation grapples with its worst financial crisis in decades.

Wickremesinghe, a seasoned politician serving as prime minister six times, has to rely on support from other key parties due to his party holding just one seat in parliament. As the head of the United National Party (UNP), he took office in July 2022 after protests forced predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign. Despite lacking formal backing from the dominant Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, he remains a strong candidate with the support of over 90 lawmakers.

Other key candidates include opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, advocating for a mix of interventionist and free-market policies; Anura Kumara Dissanayake, campaigning on anti-corruption and pro-poor policies; Namal Rajapaksa, a scion of the Rajapaksa family aiming to unite SLPP; and Nuwan Bopage, anti-corruption advocate opposing IMF alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024