Atishi to Take Oath as Delhi's New Chief Minister on September 21

Aam Aadmi Party announced that Atishi, its MLA, will be sworn in as Delhi's new Chief Minister on September 21. Outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal supports her transition, expressing trust in her capabilities. Atishi aims to continue AAP's leadership and bring Kejriwal back after upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:51 IST
Delhi CM Designate Atishi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed on Thursday that Atishi, a party MLA, will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21. 'Atishi will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21, along with other ministers,' the party stated.

Atishi expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her by outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while also sharing that she is saddened by his resignation. She pledged to work towards bringing Kejriwal back as Chief Minister after the forthcoming assembly elections.

'I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal, the popular CM, AAP national convener, and my mentor. It is only in AAP, under his leadership, that a first-time politician like me can rise to such prominence. Coming from an ordinary family, this opportunity might not have been possible in any other party,' Atishi said. She will be Delhi's third woman Chief Minister after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit, playing a crucial role in AAP's electoral strategy.

Atishi joined AAP at its inception and was instrumental in creating the party's 2013 Assembly election manifesto. Representing the Kalkaji constituency, she holds the most portfolios in the Delhi government and was appointed to the cabinet in March 2023 amid challenges including the arrest of Manish Sisodia. She will now be a key face in AAP's campaign for the upcoming assembly polls.

AAP is pushing for early elections following Kejriwal's resignation. The last Delhi assembly polls took place in early 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

