BJP Haryana Manifesto Pledges Jobs, Women's Assistance, and Infrastructure Development

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its manifesto on Thursday for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, rolling out a slew of promises aimed at securing a third consecutive term in power. Key pledges include monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 for women and creation of two lakh government jobs for the youth.

Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda led the release of the manifesto, dubbed the 'sankalp patra', alongside Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior ministers in Rohtak. The manifesto promises to buy 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), expanding an existing scheme that covers 14 crops.

The manifesto also highlights job guarantees for Agniveers from Haryana and the distribution of cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 under the Har Ghar Grihni Yojna. The BJP vows to provide five lakh houses in urban and rural areas and to offer scooters to every college-going female student in rural regions under the Avwal Balika Yojna.

(With inputs from agencies.)