India's Bold Political Moves: Key Updates at 5 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to make a wise choice in the ongoing Assembly polls, emphasizing the significance of their votes for the region's future. He criticized Congress, NC, and PDP for inflicting wounds on the region for years.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the medical registration of RG Kar hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh was cancelled by the state medical council. Union Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of being on the same page as Pakistan regarding Article 370, further intensifying the political discourse.

The BJP in Haryana released its manifesto for the upcoming state elections, promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for the youth, and guaranteed jobs for Agniveers. In Delhi, CM-designate Atishi is set to take her oath of office on September 21.

