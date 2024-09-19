Left Menu

India's Bold Political Moves: Key Updates at 5 PM

The top political headlines at 5 PM include Prime Minister Modi urging voters in Jammu and Kashmir to reject Congress, NC, and PDP, and emphasizing youth empowerment. West Bengal Medical Council cancels Sandip Ghosh's registration, and Union Minister Amit Shah accuses Congress of aligning with Pakistan over Article 370. Haryana BJP releases its election manifesto, promising significant benefits for women and youth, while Delhi's new CM-designate Atishi sets her oath date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to make a wise choice in the ongoing Assembly polls, emphasizing the significance of their votes for the region's future. He criticized Congress, NC, and PDP for inflicting wounds on the region for years.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the medical registration of RG Kar hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh was cancelled by the state medical council. Union Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of being on the same page as Pakistan regarding Article 370, further intensifying the political discourse.

The BJP in Haryana released its manifesto for the upcoming state elections, promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for the youth, and guaranteed jobs for Agniveers. In Delhi, CM-designate Atishi is set to take her oath of office on September 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

