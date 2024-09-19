Kailash Gahlot: A Trusted Leader in AAP's Ranks

Kailash Gahlot, an integral part of the outgoing cabinet under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, enjoys the unwavering trust of the AAP leadership. Known for his rural roots and formidable presence in the Najafgarh constituency, Gahlot has secured significant backing, winning his seat with notable margins twice in a row.

Gahlot's ascent in the AAP ranks saw him inducted into the cabinet in 2017 after the resignation of Kapil Mishra. Holding crucial portfolios such as Transport, Women and Child Development, and Home, he introduced landmark initiatives including the Electric Vehicle Policy and free bus travel for women. His educational background in Law from Delhi University further bolstered his credentials.

Renowned for his amicable relationship with the bureaucracy and Lt Governor V K Saxena, Gahlot was chosen to hoist the national flag on Independence Day in 2020, signifying his standing within the party. Amid the fallout from Manish Sisodia's arrest, Gahlot temporarily took over the Finance portfolio, showcasing his versatility by presenting Delhi's 2023-24 budget.

