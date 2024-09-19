Left Menu

Kailash Gahlot: A Trusted Leader in AAP's Ranks

Kailash Gahlot, a member of the outgoing cabinet under Arvind Kejriwal, is a prominent Jat leader in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Gahlot has won the Najafgarh constituency twice and has held key portfolios such as Transport, Women and Child Development, and Home. Known for his cordial relations with bureaucracy, he introduced significant policies, including Delhi's Electric Vehicle Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:02 IST
Kailash Gahlot: A Trusted Leader in AAP's Ranks
Kailash Gahlot
  • Country:
  • India

Kailash Gahlot, an integral part of the outgoing cabinet under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, enjoys the unwavering trust of the AAP leadership. Known for his rural roots and formidable presence in the Najafgarh constituency, Gahlot has secured significant backing, winning his seat with notable margins twice in a row.

Gahlot's ascent in the AAP ranks saw him inducted into the cabinet in 2017 after the resignation of Kapil Mishra. Holding crucial portfolios such as Transport, Women and Child Development, and Home, he introduced landmark initiatives including the Electric Vehicle Policy and free bus travel for women. His educational background in Law from Delhi University further bolstered his credentials.

Renowned for his amicable relationship with the bureaucracy and Lt Governor V K Saxena, Gahlot was chosen to hoist the national flag on Independence Day in 2020, signifying his standing within the party. Amid the fallout from Manish Sisodia's arrest, Gahlot temporarily took over the Finance portfolio, showcasing his versatility by presenting Delhi's 2023-24 budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024