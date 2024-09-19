Odisha Congress Leaders Demand Arrests Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

In a fervent demonstration aligning with the nationwide protest call, Odisha Congress leaders on Thursday mobilized in Bhubaneswar demanding decisive action against four NDA personalities over their controversial remarks targeting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Equipped with banners and slogans, the protestors advanced from Congress Bhawan near Master Canteen Square. However, their march towards the state BJP office was intercepted by the police at Kharvelnagar, resulting in a scuffle and the detention of several activists, who were later released.

Following the demonstration, Congress leaders lodged a formal complaint at Kharvelnagar police station, citing BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Raghuraj Singh, Ravneet Bittu, and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for their inflammatory statements. Former Union Minister Srikant Jena condemned the alleged assassination plot against Rahul Gandhi, urging immediate action. Meanwhile, BJP leader Biranchi Tripathy dismissed the protest as a superficial ploy, criticizing Gandhi's remarks made abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)