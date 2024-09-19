Odisha Congress Leaders Demand Arrests Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
Odisha Congress leaders staged a protest in Bhubaneswar, demanding action against four NDA leaders for their controversial remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The protest led to a scuffle with police and subsequent detentions. Complaints were lodged against BJP and Shiv Sena leaders involved.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent demonstration aligning with the nationwide protest call, Odisha Congress leaders on Thursday mobilized in Bhubaneswar demanding decisive action against four NDA personalities over their controversial remarks targeting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Equipped with banners and slogans, the protestors advanced from Congress Bhawan near Master Canteen Square. However, their march towards the state BJP office was intercepted by the police at Kharvelnagar, resulting in a scuffle and the detention of several activists, who were later released.
Following the demonstration, Congress leaders lodged a formal complaint at Kharvelnagar police station, citing BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Raghuraj Singh, Ravneet Bittu, and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for their inflammatory statements. Former Union Minister Srikant Jena condemned the alleged assassination plot against Rahul Gandhi, urging immediate action. Meanwhile, BJP leader Biranchi Tripathy dismissed the protest as a superficial ploy, criticizing Gandhi's remarks made abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Congress
- protest
- Rahul Gandhi
- NDA
- BJP
- scuffle
- detentions
- controversial remarks
ALSO READ
A Midday Update: Wrestling Stars Meet Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu's Inauguration, And More
Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP for 'spreading hate and fear' across the country, says Congress will defeat it with love.
Sam Pitroda Praises Rahul Gandhi as Future Leader and Strategist
Star Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat Meet Rahul Gandhi Amid Haryana Poll Speculations
Congress and INDIA bloc will ensure restoration of statehood of J-K: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Jammu.