Anurag Thakur Accuses Congress of Aligning with Pakistan on Article 370

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anurag Thakur has sharply criticized Congress, claiming the party's stance on Article 370 aligns with that of Pakistan, thereby leaving Congress 'exposed' to the nation. Thakur's remarks come in response to Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's recent comments that backed the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance on the issue.

Thakur accused the Congress and NC of harboring the same 'intentions, agenda, and mindset' as Pakistan. He argued that Pakistan's Defence Minister's support for the Congress-NC alliance on Article 370 lays bare Congress' alignment with 'anti-national powers'. Thakur questioned Rahul Gandhi's frequent support for what he termed 'Tukde-Tukde' gangs and criticized the Congress' stance during important national security events like the Airstrike and Surgical strike.

The BJP leader's comments followed Pakistan's Defence Minister's statements on Geo News, where Khwaja Asif expressed support for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. Asif suggested the NC-Congress coalition has significant influence in Jammu and Kashmir and mentioned their potential electoral strategy focused on reinstating Article 370.

