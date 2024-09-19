Pramod Tiwari Slams Pakistan and BJP: Urges Focus on Internal Issues

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging the neighboring country to avoid meddling in India's internal affairs. Tiwari's criticism comes in response to recent statements by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who said the Pakistan government and the Congress-National Conference alliance share a unified stance on the reinstatement of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Tiwari suggested Asif focus on addressing internal issues like poverty and starvation in Pakistan.

Additionally, Tiwari accused the BJP of leveraging Asif's comments for electoral gains. He claimed that the BJP's reaction to the statements indicates a potential understanding between the party and Pakistan's establishment. Tiwari also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic engagements with Pakistan, citing the 2016 Pathankot terror attack and Modi's Lahore visit in 2015 as failures in maintaining national security and protocol.

On domestic issues, Tiwari criticized the BJP's handling of Jammu and Kashmir, describing the downgrading of the state's status to a Union Territory as a historical blunder. He condemned the threats made against Rahul Gandhi by BJP leaders and allies, urging the nation to denounce hate speech and hold the prime minister accountable for his silence.

