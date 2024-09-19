SFI-AISA Alliance Announces Candidates for DUSU Elections 2023

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) have unveiled their candidates for the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, marking their first joint contest. Saavy Gupta, a third-year Law Centre-2 student, will run for President. Ayush Mondal, a first-year student from LC-2, will contest for Vice-President. Mondal hails from Bakura, West Bengal.

Sneha Agarwal, a first-year Law student at LC-2 and a state committee member of SFI, will vie for Secretary. Anamika K, a first-year MA Political Science student, will aim for the position of Joint Secretary. The elections are scheduled for September 27.

On September 11, the Delhi High Court directed the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University to address a plea seeking the implementation of 50 percent women's reservation in the DUSU elections. The plea calls for gender equality in student governance and urges the Central Government, UGC, and Delhi University to reserve half the seats for female students.

Earlier this month, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) announced its election committee, led by Delhi State President Tapan Bihari as Chairman. The committee will make key decisions, including candidate selection for the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)