Caste Census Gains Ground: Lalu Yadav on Socialist Ideals Adopted by Mainstream Politics

Following the Union Cabinet's decision to include caste enumeration in the national census, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav lauds the adoption of socialist ideas in mainstream politics. He highlights historic efforts for caste census and regional influence, while political opponents also express varied reactions to the significant move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:20 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet's recent decision to incorporate caste enumeration into the national census has been met with both commendation and controversy. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav regards the move as a triumph for socialist ideals, highlighting how what was once considered radical is now embraced by mainstream political factions.

Yadav reflects on his tenure as national president of Janata Dal in 1996-97 when a caste census was proposed but ultimately abandoned by the NDA under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Revived during the UPA era, he and fellow leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sharad Yadav pressed for a socio-economic survey, marking a persistent quest for data-driven social policy.

The political narrative is further enriched by statements from various leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, emphasizing the necessity of scientific data for social equity. Meanwhile, other political figures like Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Congress leaders join the conversation, offering divergent perspectives on this pivotal governmental move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

