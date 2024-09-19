Escalation at the Border: Israel and Hezbollah in a Battle of Retaliation

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged strikes along the border on Thursday, escalating tensions in the region. The militant group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed retaliation, accusing Israel of targeting thousands of their devices.

In his impassioned speech, Nasrallah declared that Israel had crossed a 'red line' and promised 'severe and fair' punishment in response to the explosions in Lebanon.

As Nasrallah spoke, Hezbollah launched four strikes on northern Israel, pledging that displaced residents would not return to their homes as long as the Gaza conflict persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)