Left Menu

Karnataka Governor Demands Detailed Report on Alleged MUDA Scam, Seeks Quick Inquiry

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has demanded a detailed report from the state's Chief Secretary on the alleged Rs. 387 crore MUDA scam, citing serious allegations and urging a swift investigation. The scandal involves unauthorized expenditures purportedly directed by Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:14 IST
Karnataka Governor Demands Detailed Report on Alleged MUDA Scam, Seeks Quick Inquiry
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has officially requested a comprehensive report from Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh regarding the alleged MUDA scam. This move comes after P.S. Nataraj of Mysuru presented a detailed argument citing Rs. 387 crore worth of unauthorized works, reportedly conducted under the oral direction of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Nataraj's representation, dated August 27, claims these projects were carried out despite the Mysuru Urban Development Authority having no available funds, thus misusing its powers. The governor has stressed the necessity of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, given the gravity of the allegations.

On August 31, the Governor's office told the Karnataka High Court that the decision to sanction Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's prosecution was taken after thorough consideration. Amid rising tensions, Congress leaders have accused the Governor of biased action, pointing out other pending cases. The controversy has led to protests, with state ministers and legislators recently participating in a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024