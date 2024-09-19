Karnataka Governor Demands Detailed Report on Alleged MUDA Scam, Seeks Quick Inquiry

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has officially requested a comprehensive report from Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh regarding the alleged MUDA scam. This move comes after P.S. Nataraj of Mysuru presented a detailed argument citing Rs. 387 crore worth of unauthorized works, reportedly conducted under the oral direction of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Nataraj's representation, dated August 27, claims these projects were carried out despite the Mysuru Urban Development Authority having no available funds, thus misusing its powers. The governor has stressed the necessity of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, given the gravity of the allegations.

On August 31, the Governor's office told the Karnataka High Court that the decision to sanction Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's prosecution was taken after thorough consideration. Amid rising tensions, Congress leaders have accused the Governor of biased action, pointing out other pending cases. The controversy has led to protests, with state ministers and legislators recently participating in a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies.)