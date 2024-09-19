Himachal BJP Leader Slams CM Over Illegal Mosque Issue
Himachal BJP leader and MLA Randhir Sharma criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for delaying the formation of a committee to resolve the issue of illegal mosques in Sanjauli. Sharma alleged that the state government was mismanaging the situation and using migrant people as vote banks, while also addressing financial issues and supporting the 'One Nation, One Election' decision.
Himachal BJP leader and MLA Randhir Sharma on Thursday criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for failing to form a committee aimed at resolving the issue of illegal mosques in Sanjauli.
Addressing the media in Shimla, Sharma said that unauthorized buildings and mosques on government land are hotspots for anti-social activities, leading to public protests demanding their demolition and the identification of migrants.
Sharma highlighted that during a recent all-party meeting, it was agreed that migrants from other states would be identified, yet no progress has been made. He accused the Congress party of using these migrants as a vote bank.
Sharma also urged the CM to advise Rahul Gandhi against making anti-national statements and criticized Sukhu's claim that the central government owes Himachal Pradesh Rs 23,000 crore as baseless, attributing the state's financial woes to local mismanagement.
Additionally, Sharma praised the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, saying it would curb unnecessary expenditure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
