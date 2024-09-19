Opposition Leader Condemns BJP's Silence on Threats Against Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Assembly's Opposition Leader Tika Ram Jully on Thursday lashed out at the central government for failing to address objectionable comments made by BJP leaders against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. During a protest at Shaheed Smarak, Jully claimed that BJP leaders are attempting to incite violence and provoke the populace.

Jully highlighted the incendiary language used by certain ministers, such as labeling Rahul Gandhi a terrorist and calling for his assassination, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their inaction. 'Unhone nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabaat ki dukaan kholi hai (Rahul Gandhi has opened a shop of love in the market of hatred),' Jully stated. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra emphasized Gandhi's resilience, condemning the lack of condemnation from BJP leaders.

Dotasra decried the BJP's use of violent rhetoric, noting the absence of official complaints against them. He expressed disillusionment over the talk of attacking Gandhi and criticized PM Modi's 'deafening' silence. Dotasra also accused the BJP of attempting to dismantle the Constitution, aligning with Nathuram Godse's ideology. He vowed continued protests to reveal the BJP's 'place' and oust them from power.

Further criticism was directed at BJP's 'One Nation One Election' proposal as a mere 'jumla.' Dotasra also contested the BJP's unmet promises, including financial aid and job creation, and questioned the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill.

In a related incident, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu dubbed Rahul Gandhi as 'number 1 terrorist,' alleging his overseas criticism fueled separatist agendas. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad further ignited controversy by offering a reward for cutting off Gandhi's tongue, leading to an FIR filed against him by Maharashtra Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)