Left Menu

Golden Attire Procession Illuminates Sabarimala Mandala Puja

The ceremonial procession of the 'Thanka Anki,' Lord Ayyappa's golden attire, began from Aranmula Parthasarathy temple, heading to Sabarimala for the Mandala Puja. Accompanied by devotees and officials, the procession will reach the temple by December 26 for the annual pilgrimage season's religious events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:02 IST
Golden Attire Procession Illuminates Sabarimala Mandala Puja
  • Country:
  • India

The ceremonial procession of the 'Thanka Anki,' the golden attire for Lord Ayyappa, commenced on Tuesday from the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple. The event, which drew numerous devotees, marks a significant tradition as the attire travels to Sabarimala ahead of the Mandala Puja.

Accompanied by officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the richly decorated chariot carried the 'anki' through various towns, where devotees gathered to offer prayers and catch a glimpse of the revered garment. The state has ensured security measures are in place for the procession's journey to the sacred hill temple.

The 'Thanka Anki,' gifted by the Travancore royal family in the 1970s and weighing 453 sovereigns, will be received at Sabarimala on December 26. The adornment ceremony, involving the head and chief priests, precedes the Mandala Puja on December 27, marking the close of the annual pilgrimage's first leg.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025