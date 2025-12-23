Golden Attire Procession Illuminates Sabarimala Mandala Puja

The ceremonial procession of the 'Thanka Anki,' the golden attire for Lord Ayyappa, commenced on Tuesday from the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple. The event, which drew numerous devotees, marks a significant tradition as the attire travels to Sabarimala ahead of the Mandala Puja.

Accompanied by officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the richly decorated chariot carried the 'anki' through various towns, where devotees gathered to offer prayers and catch a glimpse of the revered garment. The state has ensured security measures are in place for the procession's journey to the sacred hill temple.

The 'Thanka Anki,' gifted by the Travancore royal family in the 1970s and weighing 453 sovereigns, will be received at Sabarimala on December 26. The adornment ceremony, involving the head and chief priests, precedes the Mandala Puja on December 27, marking the close of the annual pilgrimage's first leg.