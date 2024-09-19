AAP vs BJP Showdown in Upcoming MCD Standing Committee Election

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have put forward their candidates for the forthcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee election, slated for September 26.

The AAP has chosen Nirmala Kumari, a councillor from Ward 112 in Sainik Enclave, South West Delhi. In contrast, the BJP has selected Sunder Singh, a councillor from Ward 158 in Bhati, South Delhi.

Both candidates formally submitted their nominations to the Municipal Secretary for the single vacant seat on the standing committee. This vacancy resulted from the resignation of BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who was elected as a Member of Parliament in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The election will occur during the General House Meeting of the MCD on September 26, aiming to fill the vacancy. The 18-member standing committee recently added 12 members through ward committee elections at the zonal level, with the BJP securing dominance by electing seven councillors.

The remaining six members are elected from the MCD House. Last year, the standing committee election results were evenly split between the BJP and AAP, each party winning three seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)