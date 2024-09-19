Trump’s Pennsylvania Event with Polish President Canceled Ahead of UNGA

Donald Trump's joint appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Pennsylvania has been canceled, according to a source familiar with the Republican presidential candidate's plans.

Trump and Duda were set to unveil a monument at a Polish-American Catholic shrine north of Philadelphia on Sunday. The cancellation leaves questions unanswered, such as why the appearance was called off and whether Trump will meet Duda at another time or place.

Voters of eastern European descent have become a key demographic in the final weeks of the race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Pennsylvania, home to a significant Ukrainian-American and Polish-American population, is crucial in the national election. Harris argues that Trump would fail to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression, a claim the Trump campaign denies.

A parade of foreign leaders is set to arrive in the U.S. for the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. Trump has indicated he'll likely meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

The Polish embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

