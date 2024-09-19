Left Menu

Union Minister Manjhi Rebukes Opposition Amid Nawada Arson Controversy

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi criticized the opposition RJD for accusing the government of misleading the public about the arson incident in Nawada district. He highlighted the crime situation before 2005 and claimed land mafias were behind the violence. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav rebuked Manjhi's remarks.

Updated: 19-09-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:57 IST
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has vehemently criticized the opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for alleging that the ruling government is misleading the public regarding the recent arson incident in Nawada district. Manjhi suggested that the opposition reflect on the state's crime scenario before 2005.

Manjhi pointed to a land dispute in Nawada, voicing that land mafias intimidated villagers to seize and sell their land. Two Scheduled Castes had been residing on the contested 12-14 acres, and mafias allegedly set around 40-50 houses ablaze, resulting in one fatality. He assured that relief work is underway, 15 arrests have been made, and compensation will be provided to the victims.

Bihar's Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, responded sharply, accusing Manjhi and his son of adhering to RSS ideologies and criticized them for not taking action despite being in power. Meanwhile, Nawada police confirmed ongoing investigations and attributed the arson primarily to a land dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

