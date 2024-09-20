Inauguration of First-Ever Future Warfare Course

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan announced on Thursday that the inaugural future warfare course would commence on September 23. This rank-agnostic course is designed to break traditional barriers by allowing officers of different ranks to learn from each other.

Speaking at the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave, General Chauhan elaborated on the government's vision for future warfare and planned joint theatre commands. He stressed the importance of developing an independent approach to future warfare rather than copying advanced militaries.

The new course aims to foster cross-rank collaboration, with participants ranging from Majors to Major Generals. General Chauhan emphasized that this initiative could lead to a more matured approach in future iterations.

