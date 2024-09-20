Left Menu

Inauguration of First-Ever Future Warfare Course

General Anil Chauhan announced that the first-ever future warfare course, which is open to officers of various ranks, will commence on September 23. The course aims to break traditional barriers by being rank-agnostic, enabling officers from Majors to Major Generals to learn from each other. The initiative reflects a broader vision for joint theatre commands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan announced on Thursday that the inaugural future warfare course would commence on September 23. This rank-agnostic course is designed to break traditional barriers by allowing officers of different ranks to learn from each other.

Speaking at the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave, General Chauhan elaborated on the government's vision for future warfare and planned joint theatre commands. He stressed the importance of developing an independent approach to future warfare rather than copying advanced militaries.

The new course aims to foster cross-rank collaboration, with participants ranging from Majors to Major Generals. General Chauhan emphasized that this initiative could lead to a more matured approach in future iterations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

