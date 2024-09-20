Left Menu

Senate Rushes to Approve Stopgap Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown

The U.S. Senate, led by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, is preparing a stopgap spending bill to prevent a partial government shutdown. With less than a week left before the new fiscal year, lawmakers aim to reach a bipartisan deal. House Republicans are yet to disclose their next steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 02:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 02:02 IST
The U.S. Senate, spearheaded by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, is urgently drafting a stopgap spending bill to prevent an imminent partial government shutdown. Schumer stressed the urgency, stating that Congress is running out of time.

The need for prompt legislative action comes as Congress must pass a spending bill by Oct. 1 to prevent the furlough of federal workers and widespread closure of government operations. A prior bill tying six months of funding to election-law changes failed in the House.

House Republican leaders are working on an alternative solution but have yet to disclose details, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson. The divide remains over the duration of the extension, with Republicans favoring six months and Democrats advocating for three months to ensure a quicker resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

