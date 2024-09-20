Left Menu

U.S. Nears $6 Billion Extension in Military Aid to Ukraine

The U.S. government is close to agreeing on a one-year extension of $6 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This extension, supported by bipartisan leaders and President Biden, aims to be included in a critical Continuing Resolution to avoid a government shutdown by September 30. The aid extension is urgent as Russia continues its aggression, and the funding expiration looms. Congressional negotiations are ongoing, with the fate of the bill uncertain.

The U.S. government is on the brink of securing a one-year extension for $6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, according to sources familiar with the talks. This extension is set to be part of a crucial Continuing Resolution, a temporary spending measure that Congress must pass within the next 11 days to prevent a government shutdown on September 30.

Bipartisan support for the extension is strong, especially given the increasing urgency as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. President Biden's administration has been in urgent discussions with lawmakers to prevent the expiration of these funds, while also facing delays in passing the funding bill in the House due to internal disagreements.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated that the Democratic-led Senate is preparing its own spending legislation, likely to include the extension for Ukraine. The contentious negotiations highlight the significant geopolitical ramifications, as well as the domestic political battles ahead of the upcoming elections.

