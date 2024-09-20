FCC Chair Rejects Trump's Call to Revoke ABC Broadcast Licenses Over Debate Moderation

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel has rejected former President Donald Trump's call to revoke broadcast licenses held by ABC, a network owned by Walt Disney, over its moderation of the September 10 presidential debate.

Rosenworcel underlined the significance of the First Amendment, asserting that the Commission does not withdraw licenses due to political candidates' disapproval of content. The FCC issues licenses to individual stations, not entire networks, and these licenses must be renewed every eight years.

The controversy arose after Trump claimed that the debate was 'rigged' because ABC News moderators fact-checked his statements. Trump's campaign and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Senators Ed Markey and Ron Wyden also condemned Trump's threat as a violation of First Amendment principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)