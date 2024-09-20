Left Menu

FCC Chair Rejects Trump's Call to Revoke ABC Broadcast Licenses Over Debate Moderation

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel dismissed former President Trump's suggestion to revoke ABC's broadcast licenses following the network's handling of a presidential debate. She emphasized the First Amendment's importance and clarified that the FCC does not revoke licenses based on disagreement with content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 05:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 05:14 IST
FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel has rejected former President Donald Trump's call to revoke broadcast licenses held by ABC, a network owned by Walt Disney, over its moderation of the September 10 presidential debate.

Rosenworcel underlined the significance of the First Amendment, asserting that the Commission does not withdraw licenses due to political candidates' disapproval of content. The FCC issues licenses to individual stations, not entire networks, and these licenses must be renewed every eight years.

The controversy arose after Trump claimed that the debate was 'rigged' because ABC News moderators fact-checked his statements. Trump's campaign and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Senators Ed Markey and Ron Wyden also condemned Trump's threat as a violation of First Amendment principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

