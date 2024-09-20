Left Menu

Star-Studded Virtual Event Boosts Kamala Harris Campaign

Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual event, 'Unite for America,' to support Kamala Harris' campaign, drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers and featuring emotional moments and celebrity endorsements. The event aimed at voter registration and highlighted Harris' stance on national abortion rights and gun control. Significant grassroots support was also evident.

Updated: 20-09-2024 08:19 IST
Oprah Winfrey hosted a star-studded virtual event Thursday night to build momentum for Kamala Harris' campaign, featuring emotional moments and celebrity endorsements. The event, 'Unite for America,' drew hundreds of thousands of viewers on social media and aimed to register voters in key states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan.

Shanette Williams, a mother who lost her daughter due to restrictive abortion laws, spoke movingly about her grief, prompting Harris to express her sadness and commend the courage shown. Another poignant moment came from Natalie Griffith's family, highlighting issues of gun violence as they called for stronger protections for children.

Celebrities like Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, and Bryan Cranston endorsed Harris and interacted with her during the event. Winfrey praised Harris' leadership and her revitalizing effect on the Democratic campaign. Harris also had a candid moment discussing her stance on gun ownership.

The event saw massive online engagement, with tens of thousands joining through various social media platforms. It also marked the first unified effort from diverse grassroots groups in support of Harris. Polls show Harris leading Trump slightly in key battleground states, but the race remains tight.

Notably, the Uncommitted National Movement, a pro-Palestinian grassroots organization, announced it would not endorse Harris, highlighting the nuanced and complex voter landscape she faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

