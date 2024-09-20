Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Calls for National 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' Amid Tirupati Prasadam Controversy

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan advocates for a national 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' due to recent reports of animal fat found in Tirupati Prasadam. The discovery has sparked debates and allegations against the YSR Congress-led administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has called for the creation of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to address issues concerning temples nationwide. Kalyan's appeal follows reports of animal fat in the Tirupati Prasadam, which he says highlights broader issues of temple desecration and dharmic practices.

In a social media post on X, Kalyan expressed deep disturbance over the findings of animal fat in the Tirupati Balaji Prasad. He assured the public that the government would take stringent action and suggested that the controversy points to significant issues such as desecration of temples and mismanagement of temple lands.

Kalyan called for a national-level debate involving policymakers, religious leaders, judiciary, and citizens to collectively combat the desecration of Sanatana Dharma. Echoing Kalyan's concerns, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and others have voiced their shock and demanded accountability from the previous YSR Congress-led administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

