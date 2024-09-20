Pawan Kalyan Calls for National 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' Amid Tirupati Prasadam Controversy

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has called for the creation of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to address issues concerning temples nationwide. Kalyan's appeal follows reports of animal fat in the Tirupati Prasadam, which he says highlights broader issues of temple desecration and dharmic practices.

In a social media post on X, Kalyan expressed deep disturbance over the findings of animal fat in the Tirupati Balaji Prasad. He assured the public that the government would take stringent action and suggested that the controversy points to significant issues such as desecration of temples and mismanagement of temple lands.

Kalyan called for a national-level debate involving policymakers, religious leaders, judiciary, and citizens to collectively combat the desecration of Sanatana Dharma. Echoing Kalyan's concerns, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and others have voiced their shock and demanded accountability from the previous YSR Congress-led administration.

