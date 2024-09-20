AAP Demands Accommodation for Outgoing CM
The Aam Aadmi Party demanded government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal due to his role as the convener of a national party. AAP MP Raghav Chadha announced at a press conference that the party will write to the ministry concerned, emphasizing Kejriwal's moral decision to resign.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing his entitlement as the convener of a national party.
Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated that the party intends to write to the relevant ministry. He expressed hope that it would not lead to a legal conflict.
Kejriwal resigned to uphold his morals and will vacate his official residence. As a national party convener, he merits government housing. The Centre should provide this accommodation, added Chadha.
