AAP Demands Accommodation for Outgoing CM

The Aam Aadmi Party demanded government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal due to his role as the convener of a national party. AAP MP Raghav Chadha announced at a press conference that the party will write to the ministry concerned, emphasizing Kejriwal's moral decision to resign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing his entitlement as the convener of a national party.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated that the party intends to write to the relevant ministry. He expressed hope that it would not lead to a legal conflict.

Kejriwal resigned to uphold his morals and will vacate his official residence. As a national party convener, he merits government housing. The Centre should provide this accommodation, added Chadha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

