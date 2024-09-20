AAP Demands Accommodation for Outgoing CM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing his entitlement as the convener of a national party.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated that the party intends to write to the relevant ministry. He expressed hope that it would not lead to a legal conflict.

Kejriwal resigned to uphold his morals and will vacate his official residence. As a national party convener, he merits government housing. The Centre should provide this accommodation, added Chadha.

