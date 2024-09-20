Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Blames BJP for Communal Violence, Announces Dasara Festival Plans

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP for recent communal violence in Mandya district. He announced a suspension for police failure and promised to expedite an investigation into land denotification involving former CMs. Additionally, he revealed Hampa Nagarajaiah as the inaugurator for the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival.

Updated: 20-09-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:26 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday directly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of inciting recent communal violence in Mandya district. The Chief Minister stated that failure on the part of the police led to the suspension of the Deputy Superintendent of Police involved in the Nagamangala incident on September 11.

Discussing the issue with reporters, Siddaramaiah acknowledged that there were 60,000 Ganesh idols across the state, yet communal clashes occurred only in two locations: Nagamangala and Davangere. He asserted that BJP's alleged instigations are the primary cause of these disturbances. He also emphasized taking steps to investigate the reported delay in the Lokayukta's probe into the alleged land denotification case involving former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy.

The Chief Minister announced that renowned literary figure Hampa Nagarajaiah has been selected to inaugurate this year's Mysuru Dasara festivities, scheduled from October 3 to 12. He was given the authority to choose a notable personality for the inauguration, which will be officially organized by the district administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

