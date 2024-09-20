Germany's Far-Right Poised to Challenge SPD Stronghold in Brandenburg

Germany's far-right is setting its sights on Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) in a high-stakes regional election in Brandenburg that could influence his political future. The vote comes after the AfD narrowly topped a state vote for the first time, riding high on nationalist platforms against immigration, windfarms, and arming Ukraine.

The SPD, historically dominant in Brandenburg, has seen its poll numbers suffer due to high inflation and issues stemming from the Ukraine war and migrant influxes. Political analyst Philipp Thomeczek notes that an SPD loss here would be a significant setback, potentially triggering a backlash against Scholz before the national election next year.

Amidst high tensions, the conservative CDU has chosen Friedrich Merz, an arch-conservative with low popularity, as its candidate. Any potential SPD victory on Sunday could quell internal dissent against Scholz, given Brandenburg's strategic importance and Scholz's personal connections to the state. Otherwise, it could pave the way for conservative coalitions or even SPD upheaval.

