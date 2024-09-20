Left Menu

Germany's Far-Right Poised to Challenge SPD Stronghold in Brandenburg

Germany's far-right aims to challenge Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) in a pivotal regional election in Brandenburg. The AfD leads with anti-immigration and anti-windfarm rhetoric, while the SPD struggles with federal unpopularity. The outcome could impact Scholz's political future and the national election in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:35 IST
Germany's Far-Right Poised to Challenge SPD Stronghold in Brandenburg

Germany's far-right is setting its sights on Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) in a high-stakes regional election in Brandenburg that could influence his political future. The vote comes after the AfD narrowly topped a state vote for the first time, riding high on nationalist platforms against immigration, windfarms, and arming Ukraine.

The SPD, historically dominant in Brandenburg, has seen its poll numbers suffer due to high inflation and issues stemming from the Ukraine war and migrant influxes. Political analyst Philipp Thomeczek notes that an SPD loss here would be a significant setback, potentially triggering a backlash against Scholz before the national election next year.

Amidst high tensions, the conservative CDU has chosen Friedrich Merz, an arch-conservative with low popularity, as its candidate. Any potential SPD victory on Sunday could quell internal dissent against Scholz, given Brandenburg's strategic importance and Scholz's personal connections to the state. Otherwise, it could pave the way for conservative coalitions or even SPD upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024