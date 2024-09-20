Left Menu

Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Jagan Mohan Reddy to Write to PM and CJI

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alleging that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu twisted facts regarding the use of animal fat in Tirupati Laddus. Union Health Minister Nadda has also sought a report on the matter.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the midst of the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam controversy, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy declared on Friday that he plans to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of twisting the facts.

Earlier, TDP MP Sribharat Mathukumilli revealed lab reports showing the use of non-milk fats, including beef and pig fat, in the making of Tirupati Laddus, which has deeply shocked devotees. He emphasized that this issue highlights poor governance affecting even sacred sites like Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda stated that he has spoken to CM Chandrababu Naidu and requested a report on the matter. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will examine the issue, and appropriate action will be taken. This controversy has intensified the political rivalry between YSRCP and TDP, with both parties trading allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

