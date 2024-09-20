Left Menu

Mohit Grover Vows to Oust BJP from Gurgaon in Upcoming Elections

Congress' Gurgaon candidate Mohit Grover criticized the BJP government's performance in Gurugram, stating that the city faces numerous issues like waterlogging and traffic jams. Grover urged voters to remember the BJP's alleged shortcomings over the past decade and vote for change in the upcoming Haryana elections on October 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:00 IST
Mohit Grover Vows to Oust BJP from Gurgaon in Upcoming Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Congress' Gurgaon candidate Mohit Grover on Friday pledged that voters would oust the BJP from power this time and seek retribution for every injustice inflicted on them.

He highlighted that despite Gurugram contributing nearly 67% to the government treasury, the city remains entangled in a web of problems.

As Gurgaon heads to the polls along with 89 other seats in Haryana on October 5, with counting set for October 8, Grover addressed public meetings across various areas.

During his campaign, he criticized the BJP government for failing to provide basic amenities over the past 10 years, even though citizens pay multiple taxes, including house and property taxes.

In Aapka Bazar, Grover pointed out that issues like waterlogging and traffic jams are forcing industries to relocate. He accused the BJP of making empty statements instead of addressing ground-level problems.

He urged voters to recollect the minimal progress made in the last decade and vote to remove the BJP, which he claimed is intoxicated with power, to change the city's future.

Further criticizing the ruling party, Grover accused them of deceiving every section of Gurugram. He cited issues like reduced BPL cards, problems with family identity cards, and cuts in SC community seats in the municipal corporation.

Grover concluded by urging people to vote for the Congress' hand symbol on October 5 to protect Gurgaon's identity as a city of hopes and dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024