Mohit Grover Vows to Oust BJP from Gurgaon in Upcoming Elections

Congress' Gurgaon candidate Mohit Grover on Friday pledged that voters would oust the BJP from power this time and seek retribution for every injustice inflicted on them.

He highlighted that despite Gurugram contributing nearly 67% to the government treasury, the city remains entangled in a web of problems.

As Gurgaon heads to the polls along with 89 other seats in Haryana on October 5, with counting set for October 8, Grover addressed public meetings across various areas.

During his campaign, he criticized the BJP government for failing to provide basic amenities over the past 10 years, even though citizens pay multiple taxes, including house and property taxes.

In Aapka Bazar, Grover pointed out that issues like waterlogging and traffic jams are forcing industries to relocate. He accused the BJP of making empty statements instead of addressing ground-level problems.

He urged voters to recollect the minimal progress made in the last decade and vote to remove the BJP, which he claimed is intoxicated with power, to change the city's future.

Further criticizing the ruling party, Grover accused them of deceiving every section of Gurugram. He cited issues like reduced BPL cards, problems with family identity cards, and cuts in SC community seats in the municipal corporation.

Grover concluded by urging people to vote for the Congress' hand symbol on October 5 to protect Gurgaon's identity as a city of hopes and dreams.

