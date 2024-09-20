Left Menu

Ghana's Electoral Commission Greenlights Presidential Candidates

Ghana's electoral commission has approved 13 candidates, including prominent figures like Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama, for the presidential election scheduled for December 7. The list also includes Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and first-time contender Nana Kwame Bediako.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ghana's electoral commission has cleared 13 candidates, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and ex-president John Dramani Mahama, to contest the upcoming presidential election on December 7, a senior elections authority official disclosed on Friday.

The commission confirmed the candidacies of Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former trade and industry minister now running as an independent after leaving the ruling party, Nana Kwame Bediako, a businessman making his first bid for the presidency, and Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, one of two female candidates in the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

