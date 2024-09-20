Ghana's Electoral Commission Greenlights Presidential Candidates
Ghana's electoral commission has approved 13 candidates, including prominent figures like Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama, for the presidential election scheduled for December 7. The list also includes Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and first-time contender Nana Kwame Bediako.
Ghana's electoral commission has cleared 13 candidates, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and ex-president John Dramani Mahama, to contest the upcoming presidential election on December 7, a senior elections authority official disclosed on Friday.
The commission confirmed the candidacies of Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former trade and industry minister now running as an independent after leaving the ruling party, Nana Kwame Bediako, a businessman making his first bid for the presidency, and Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, one of two female candidates in the race.
