Ghana's Electoral Commission Greenlights Presidential Candidates

Ghana's electoral commission has cleared 13 candidates, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and ex-president John Dramani Mahama, to contest the upcoming presidential election on December 7, a senior elections authority official disclosed on Friday.

The commission confirmed the candidacies of Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former trade and industry minister now running as an independent after leaving the ruling party, Nana Kwame Bediako, a businessman making his first bid for the presidency, and Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, one of two female candidates in the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)