Left Menu

Ghana's 2024 Presidential Race Heats Up Amid Allegations of Electoral Irregularities

Ghana's Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, ex-president John Dramani Mahama, and 11 other candidates are approved for the 2024 presidential poll. Allegations of electoral irregularities have surfaced, stirring protests by Mahama's NDC. Trust in Ghana's electoral commission is historically low, complicating the upcoming election dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:43 IST
Ghana's 2024 Presidential Race Heats Up Amid Allegations of Electoral Irregularities

Ghana's Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and ex-president John Dramani Mahama are among 13 candidates approved for the 2024 presidential poll, the electoral commission announced on Friday.

The voters of this West African nation, known for its gold and cocoa production, will head to the polls on Dec. 7 to elect the successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who will step down in January after completing his constitutionally mandated eight years in office. Mahama, representing the principal opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, and Bawumia, an economist and former central banker chosen by Akufo-Addo's ruling New Patriotic Party, are key contenders.

Ghana's democratic history shows no party has achieved more than two consecutive terms in office. The electoral commission has also approved the candidacies of Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former trade and industry minister running as an independent, Nana Kwame Bediako, a newcomer businessman, and Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, one of two women in the race.

Recent protests by Mahama's NDC challenged alleged irregularities, claiming the electoral commission had illegally moved voters to different stations. The commission stated it would review the NDC's petition and respond shortly. These allegations further tarnish the electoral authority's reputation at a time when public trust is at its lowest, as reflected in a July survey by Afrobarometer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024