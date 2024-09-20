AAP Accuses BJP of Threatening Councillors to Influence MCD Election

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using intimidation tactics to influence the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee election. AAP's MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, claimed at a press conference on Friday that BJP's candidate Sunder Singh attempted to bribe AAP councillors in Burari, offering sums up to Rs 2 crore.

Pathak alleged that BJP resorts to threats and harassment through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against those resisting their offers. He cited past incidents and urged all councillors to record any attempts of bribery to expose the BJP's tactics.

BJP's Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, dismissed the allegations, claiming they are AAP's repetitive tactics whenever faced with defeat. Sachdeva referenced 'Operation Lotus,' terming it a sign of AAP's frustration and an attempt to prevent their party's disintegration.

(With inputs from agencies.)