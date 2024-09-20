Left Menu

Georgia's Push for Hand Count Sparks Controversy

Georgia's state election board debates requiring a labor-intensive hand count of ballots, a move criticized for potential delays and errors. Voting rights advocates oppose it, citing logistical and security concerns. The proposed rule is part of a series of changes that could impact the November election, sparking legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:04 IST
The Republican-controlled state election board in Georgia is considering a controversial measure that would require a hand count of potentially millions of ballots in the upcoming November election. This proposal, if passed, would make Georgia the only state in the U.S. to mandate such a measure as a standard part of election procedures.

Voting rights advocates are expressing strong opposition, arguing that the hand count rule could introduce delays, increase the possibility of errors, and pave the way for dubious election challenges. The state's board, which has spearheaded several election law revisions recently, faces criticism from civil rights groups who claim these changes might allow election board members to delay or deny certification of election results.

The board's discussions come at a precarious time with early voting and mail-in balloting already underway. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has voiced concerns over the timing and practicality of the proposed rule, warning it could lead to errors and additional challenges for poll workers. The decision remains pending, with significant implications for the state's election integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

