U.S. Warns China on Economic Overcapacity and Aid to Russia
U.S. officials expressed concerns at an economic working group meeting in Beijing regarding China's increasing overcapacity and Chinese firms' support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury Department disclosed these issues after the September 19-20 meetings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. officials voiced their worries regarding China's increasing industrial overcapacity during an economic working group meeting in Beijing, the U.S. Treasury Department stated on Friday.
The discussions also encompassed concerns about Chinese firms allegedly supporting Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, the department added.
The meetings between the two sides took place on September 19 and 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement