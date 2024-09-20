Left Menu

U.S. Warns China on Economic Overcapacity and Aid to Russia

U.S. officials expressed concerns at an economic working group meeting in Beijing regarding China's increasing overcapacity and Chinese firms' support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury Department disclosed these issues after the September 19-20 meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:05 IST
U.S. Warns China on Economic Overcapacity and Aid to Russia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. officials voiced their worries regarding China's increasing industrial overcapacity during an economic working group meeting in Beijing, the U.S. Treasury Department stated on Friday.

The discussions also encompassed concerns about Chinese firms allegedly supporting Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, the department added.

The meetings between the two sides took place on September 19 and 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024