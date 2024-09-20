Left Menu

AAP Demands Government Accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) insists on a government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that he is entitled to it as the national party's convenor. They plan to formally request the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized AAP's demand.

Updated: 20-09-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:32 IST
  India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday called for a government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asserting his entitlement as the national convenor of AAP.

At a press conference, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated that the party would request the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) for the accommodation, hoping for a resolution within days.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rebuked the demand, emphasizing the need for AAP to follow official procedures rather than public appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

