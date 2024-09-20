AAP Demands Government Accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday called for a government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asserting his entitlement as the national convenor of AAP.

At a press conference, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated that the party would request the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) for the accommodation, hoping for a resolution within days.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rebuked the demand, emphasizing the need for AAP to follow official procedures rather than public appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)