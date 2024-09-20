Left Menu

Hezbollah's Highest Military Official Ibrahim Akil Targeted in Israeli Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut resulted in the death of Ibrahim Akil, a senior Hezbollah military official. The strike killed at least nine people and injured nearly 60 others. This occurred amid escalating tensions and ongoing violence between Israel and Hezbollah, raising fears of further conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Israeli military has announced that a Friday airstrike in a Beirut neighborhood killed Ibrahim Akil, a senior figure within Hezbollah's military ranks. Hezbollah has yet to confirm his death.

The airstrike in southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital resulted in at least nine fatalities and nearly 60 injuries, according to Lebanese health officials. The strike also flattened two apartment buildings.

Hezbollah, in retaliation, has launched multiple rocket attacks on northern Israel, raising fears that the situation could escalate into a broader conflict. The recent wave of violence follows sustained cross-border tensions since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

