Hezbollah's Highest Military Official Ibrahim Akil Targeted in Israeli Airstrike

The Israeli military has announced that a Friday airstrike in a Beirut neighborhood killed Ibrahim Akil, a senior figure within Hezbollah's military ranks. Hezbollah has yet to confirm his death.

The airstrike in southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital resulted in at least nine fatalities and nearly 60 injuries, according to Lebanese health officials. The strike also flattened two apartment buildings.

Hezbollah, in retaliation, has launched multiple rocket attacks on northern Israel, raising fears that the situation could escalate into a broader conflict. The recent wave of violence follows sustained cross-border tensions since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)