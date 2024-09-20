Political Storm Erupts Over Allegations of Animal Fat in Tirupati Prasadam

A political storm has erupted in Andhra Pradesh following Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's claims that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in Tirupati prasadam during the previous YSRCP government. In response, the YSRCP has accused Naidu of making politically motivated allegations.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stressed the importance of maintaining religious sanctity, stating, "We have to maintain the sanctity of every place of worship, irrespective of it being a mosque, church, or temple. This is essential for the integrity of our nation." He also called for the formation of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to protect temple sanctity.

The controversy has prompted legal and governmental responses. The YSRCP moved to the High Court, demanding an investigation into Naidu's claims. TDP MP Sribharat Mathukumilli supported Naidu's allegations with lab reports indicating the presence of non-milk fats in the prasadam. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has requested an official report on the matter for further examination.

