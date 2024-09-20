Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Allegations of Animal Fat in Tirupati Prasadam

A political controversy has ignited in Andhra Pradesh following Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's claims that animal fat was used in Tirupati prasadam. The YSRCP has accused Naidu of making baseless allegations for political gain, while Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan emphasized the need to preserve religious sanctity. Investigations and legal actions are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:08 IST
Political Storm Erupts Over Allegations of Animal Fat in Tirupati Prasadam
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,Tirupati Temple and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has erupted in Andhra Pradesh following Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's claims that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in Tirupati prasadam during the previous YSRCP government. In response, the YSRCP has accused Naidu of making politically motivated allegations.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stressed the importance of maintaining religious sanctity, stating, "We have to maintain the sanctity of every place of worship, irrespective of it being a mosque, church, or temple. This is essential for the integrity of our nation." He also called for the formation of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to protect temple sanctity.

The controversy has prompted legal and governmental responses. The YSRCP moved to the High Court, demanding an investigation into Naidu's claims. TDP MP Sribharat Mathukumilli supported Naidu's allegations with lab reports indicating the presence of non-milk fats in the prasadam. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has requested an official report on the matter for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024