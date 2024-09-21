Left Menu

Punjab Govt Denies Imran Khan's PTI Rally Permission at Minar-e-Pakistan

The Punjab government refused Imran Khan's PTI party permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, redirecting it to the outskirts of Lahore. The Lahore High Court allowed the rally with conditions, setting a time limit and barring anti-state slogans. PTI plans to challenge the restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 21-09-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 00:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Punjab government's decision late on Friday evening to deny permission for Imran Khan's PTI power show at Lahore's historic Minar-e-Pakistan has fueled tensions. The rally, shifted to the city's outskirts, still plans to proceed despite stringent conditions set by the Lahore High Court.

Among the 43 conditions imposed, the rally's time was restricted from 3 pm to 6 pm, and PTI leaders were warned against making anti-state remarks. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was also required to issue a public apology for previous hate speech.

Despite these hurdles, PTI remains resolute, with Khan calling the event a 'do-or-die' situation. In response, the provincial government has ramped up security by placing containers on key roads and arresting PTI activists. Negotiations to extend the rally's time limit continue, with PTI determined to make their voice heard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

