Exiled Venezuelan Leader Seeks International Support Amid Political Turmoil

Former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez sought diplomatic asylum in Madrid after he was informed that President Nicolas Maduro's security forces were pursuing him. In an interview with Reuters, Gonzalez revealed that he had to flee Venezuela to avoid potential imprisonment and torture.

Gonzalez, aged 75, relocated to Spain after securing guarantees for his family's safety back in Venezuela. He aims to rally international support for his case to be recognized as the legitimate president of Venezuela. A Venezuelan court issued an arrest warrant against Gonzalez, accusing him of conspiracy and other crimes.

Gonzalez initially found refuge at the Dutch embassy before moving to the Spanish ambassador's residence, where he formally sought asylum. He revealed that during tense negotiations, he was coerced into signing a letter accepting Maduro's election victory. He now plans to visit various European leaders to gain backing for a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela.

