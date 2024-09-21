Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Reacts to Deputy CM Speculations Amidst Rajinikanth Frustration Claims

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin addressed rumors about becoming Deputy CM, clarifying decision rests solely with CM MK Stalin. He expressed concern over misleading YouTube thumbnails suggesting Superstar Rajinikanth's frustration. Speculation continues, but official announcements are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:56 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Reacts to Deputy CM Speculations Amidst Rajinikanth Frustration Claims
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has openly addressed rumors about his potential elevation to Deputy Chief Minister, stating that the final decision rests with Chief Minister MK Stalin. His remarks came after misleading YouTube thumbnails claimed that Superstar Rajinikanth was frustrated with the news.

Stalin revealed his reaction on Friday morning after seeing a YouTube thumbnail suggesting his future as Deputy CM and Rajinikanth's frustration. He emphasized that no official announcement had been made regarding the position, and decisions are solely within the Chief Minister's purview.

Additionally, party plans for the DMK Diamond Jubilee public meeting on September 28 were elaborated by Minister Tha Mo Anbarasan, who hinted at Udhayanidhi Stalin's potential new role. However, Udhayanidhi reiterated to reporters that such choices are the Chief Minister's responsibility, urging the media to refrain from speculative reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024