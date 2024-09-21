Udhayanidhi Stalin Reacts to Deputy CM Speculations Amidst Rajinikanth Frustration Claims

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has openly addressed rumors about his potential elevation to Deputy Chief Minister, stating that the final decision rests with Chief Minister MK Stalin. His remarks came after misleading YouTube thumbnails claimed that Superstar Rajinikanth was frustrated with the news.

Stalin revealed his reaction on Friday morning after seeing a YouTube thumbnail suggesting his future as Deputy CM and Rajinikanth's frustration. He emphasized that no official announcement had been made regarding the position, and decisions are solely within the Chief Minister's purview.

Additionally, party plans for the DMK Diamond Jubilee public meeting on September 28 were elaborated by Minister Tha Mo Anbarasan, who hinted at Udhayanidhi Stalin's potential new role. However, Udhayanidhi reiterated to reporters that such choices are the Chief Minister's responsibility, urging the media to refrain from speculative reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)