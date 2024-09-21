Eknath Shinde Criticizes Opposition Amid Coastal Cleanup, Highlights Environmental Initiatives

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a firm stance against the opposition at the Juhu Beach cleanup event on Saturday, denouncing past criticisms of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Speaking on International Coastal Cleanliness Day, Shinde remarked, 'When PM started Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the opposition made a lot of allegations. But now we see the results of the campaign. We need such campaigns to eliminate the threats related to global warming, climate change. We initiated the deep clean drive and cleaned Mumbai, while others just cleaned Mumbai's coffers. So people are watching the work in the Vidhan Sabha, and they will respond in the elections.'

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining Maharashtra's 720 km coastline, Shinde stated, 'It is our duty to keep it clean.' The event saw the participation of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani of the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Celebrated annually on the third Saturday of September, this year's International Coastal Cleanliness Day campaign was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Maharashtra State Government, covering over 100 beaches across India's coastal regions.

Shinde highlighted Maharashtra's ban on single-use plastic and discussed the environmental challenges posed by plastic waste. He announced a new tree planting initiative called 'Ek Ped Maa,' pointing out that 1.5 lakh trees have been planted by the Mumbai Corporation, which contributed 40,000 trees. 'Tree plantation is being done on a large scale through all the corporations, and this is definitely important for society,' he noted. Urging collective action, Shinde stated, 'Cleanliness is everything.' He congratulated participants and thanked dignitaries for their involvement, noting the effectiveness of the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)