Left Menu

Andrew Young Endorses Gen Z Indian-American Ashwin Ramaswami for Georgia Senate

Former US Ambassador to the UN, Andrew Young, has endorsed Ashwin Ramaswami for the Georgia State Senate. Ramaswami, a Gen Z Indian-American Democrat, aims to strengthen schools, boost the economy for families, and protect civil rights. He is running against incumbent Shawn Still, who faced criminal charges related to the 2020 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2024 07:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 07:50 IST
Andrew Young Endorses Gen Z Indian-American Ashwin Ramaswami for Georgia Senate
  • Country:
  • United States

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young, has thrown his support behind Ashwin Ramaswami, a young Gen Z Indian-American Democrat running for the Georgia State Senate.

"Ashwin Ramaswami is what Georgia needs now," stated Young, who is also a former Mayor of Atlanta. Should Ramaswami win, he would be the nation's first Gen Z Indian-American state legislator.

Ramaswami's platform focuses on strengthening schools, creating an economy that benefits working families, and advocating for civil rights and voting rights. Notably, he is running against incumbent State Senator Shawn Still, who was indicted in 2023 for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024