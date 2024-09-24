Andrew Young Endorses Gen Z Indian-American Ashwin Ramaswami for Georgia Senate
Former US Ambassador to the UN, Andrew Young, has endorsed Ashwin Ramaswami for the Georgia State Senate. Ramaswami, a Gen Z Indian-American Democrat, aims to strengthen schools, boost the economy for families, and protect civil rights. He is running against incumbent Shawn Still, who faced criminal charges related to the 2020 election.
Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young, has thrown his support behind Ashwin Ramaswami, a young Gen Z Indian-American Democrat running for the Georgia State Senate.
"Ashwin Ramaswami is what Georgia needs now," stated Young, who is also a former Mayor of Atlanta. Should Ramaswami win, he would be the nation's first Gen Z Indian-American state legislator.
Ramaswami's platform focuses on strengthening schools, creating an economy that benefits working families, and advocating for civil rights and voting rights. Notably, he is running against incumbent State Senator Shawn Still, who was indicted in 2023 for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.
