Maharashtra's Resounding Endorsement of Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the people of Maharashtra for their overwhelming support for the BJP and the Mahayuti coalition in the recent local bodies elections. Their success, Modi suggested, underscores Maharashtra's strong endorsement of a development-focused agenda.

In a post on social media platform X, Modi stated, "Maharashtra stands firmly with development! Grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections."

As per results by 3 pm, BJP secured 129 municipal council victories, marking a significant increase from 94 in 2017, while the Mahayuti clinched 215 councils. This boost, Modi emphasized, demonstrates a robust belief in the coalition's vision for people-centric development.

