Left Menu

Trump Threatens 200% Tariff on John Deere's Mexican Imports Amid Manufacturing Shift

Donald Trump announced a 200% tariff on John Deere's U.S. imports if the company moves production to Mexico. John Deere's decision to lay off workers and expand Mexican operations upset many. Shares fell 1.5% after his remarks. Trump plans to enforce similar tariffs across industries to protect American jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 08:12 IST
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff on John Deere's Mexican Imports Amid Manufacturing Shift
Donald Trump

Donald Trump announced on Monday a 200% tariff on John Deere's imports into the United States should the company proceed with its planned production shift to Mexico, a move that impacted the agricultural equipment manufacturer's share price.

John Deere recently disclosed plans to lay off hundreds in the Midwest and boost its Mexican production capacity, drawing ire from employees and political figures. Trump reiterated his stance on tariffs during an event in western Pennsylvania, emphasizing his commitment to safeguarding American jobs.

John Deere's shares dropped over 1.5% in after-hours trading following Trump's remarks, despite closing up 0.75%. Trump's campaign emphasizes extensive tariffs as a cornerstone of his economic strategy to curb foreign competition and protect domestic employment, though economists warn this could inflate prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024