Haryana CM Saini Slams Congress Amid Assembly Elections, Predicts BJP Victory

In a fiery address on Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a vehement critique against the Congress, accusing the party of 'loot and fraud.' He expressed strong confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure a significant victory in the forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

'It is clear that the BJP will form its government with a big margin in Haryana,' CM Saini asserted. 'People have understood that Congress is a party of loot and fraud. Congress has no other guarantee—they are offering only a guarantee of loot. The people of Haryana are aware now.'

Support came from Home Minister Amit Shah, who, while addressing multiple rallies in Haryana, highlighted internal strife within the Congress, claiming Delhi leaders were eyeing opportunities to 'loot' the state after a decade of BJP governance. Shah pointed to the BJP's focus on development, employment, and women's empowerment, contrasting it with alleged Congress' anti-Dalit actions.

Shah stated, 'The Congress is an anti-Dalit party. During its rule, the Gohana and Mirchpur incidents took place. Congress has always disrespected Dalit leaders, be it Ashok Tanwar or Kumari Selja. Dr. BR Ambedkar wasn't given the Bharat Ratna till Congress was in power. The BJP has established Panchtirtha to honor BR Ambedkar and declared Samvidhan Diwas.'

Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda expressed optimism about the party's chances, citing increasing support. 'There is a good atmosphere in Haryana in favor of the Congress party. People have decided to bring change. The BJP has done nothing in 10 years. Today Haryana is number one in unemployment, crime, and corruption,' Hooda remarked.

The 90-member legislative assembly elections in Haryana are set for October 5, with votes to be counted on October 8 alongside elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

