Viral Photo of Congress Leaders Misleading Amid Haryana Elections
A viral photo of Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, claimed to be recent, is misleading as it dates back to 2019. The image circulated widely amid infighting reports within Haryana's Congress unit. PTI Fact Check Desk confirmed the photo's origin through reverse search.
Updated: 24-09-2024
As Haryana gears up for Assembly elections, a purportedly recent photo of Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja has gained traction on social media, sparking misleading claims of a recent meeting.
However, the PTI Fact Check Desk uncovered that the photo, extensively shared and heralded as evidence of unity within the party amidst infighting, actually dates back to 2019.
Reverse search analysis confirmed former Haryana CM Hooda originally shared the image on September 24, 2019, to wish Selja a happy birthday, debunking the recent claims.
