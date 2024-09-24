Viral Photo of Congress Leaders Misleading Amid Haryana Elections

As Haryana gears up for Assembly elections, a purportedly recent photo of Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja has gained traction on social media, sparking misleading claims of a recent meeting.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk uncovered that the photo, extensively shared and heralded as evidence of unity within the party amidst infighting, actually dates back to 2019.

Reverse search analysis confirmed former Haryana CM Hooda originally shared the image on September 24, 2019, to wish Selja a happy birthday, debunking the recent claims.

