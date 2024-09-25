Left Menu

China's Intercontinental Missile Test: Global Implications

China has conducted a test-firing of an intercontinental missile into the Pacific Ocean. The launch was announced on Wednesday and raises concerns due to its capability to threaten the US, Taiwan, and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:10 IST
China's Intercontinental Missile Test: Global Implications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has test-fired an intercontinental missile into the Pacific Ocean, marking a significant show of military strength.

The launch, announced on Wednesday, underscores the growing tensions as the missile poses potential threats to the US, Taiwan, and Japan.

This move is expected to heighten geopolitical concerns and provoke responses from affected nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024