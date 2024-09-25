BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes Congress-NC Alliance in J&K Elections

On Wednesday, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at the Congress-NC alliance over their role in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Poonawalla described the alliance as an 'alliance of confusion, no mission, and no vision,' accusing it of receiving backing from Pakistan. He noted the cold reception from J&K residents toward these parties.

In his remarks, Poonawalla alleged that the NC party supports Pakistan and its terrorists, criticizing their stance on Article 370 and 35A. He claimed that the alliance is only garnering support from Pakistan, emphasizing the lack of domestic backing. Poonawalla highlighted their intent to impose Article 370 again and called out the Congress's silence on Omar Abdullah's comments regarding Afzal Guru.

Furthermore, Poonawalla noted the alliance's plans to remove reservations for Valmiki Samaj and accused Omar Abdullah of undermining Congress's efforts in Jammu. Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah urged his alliance partner, Congress, to concentrate their campaign efforts in Jammu. Amidst these political tensions, the Election Commission of India reported a 24.10 percent voter turnout by 11 am during the second phase of the polls, with Reasi having the highest turnout at 33.39 percent and Srinagar the lowest at 11.67 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)