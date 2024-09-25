Left Menu

Assam BJP Membership Drive Surpasses 40 Lakh Milestone

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the BJP's membership in Assam has surpassed 40 lakh, with a target of 50 lakh. The drive, which is active in all 126 assembly segments, aims to conclude before Durga Puja. Offline efforts will address areas with network issues.

Guwahati | Updated: 25-09-2024
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a significant milestone in its membership drive in Assam, surpassing the 40 lakh mark. The drive aims for a target of 50 lakh members in the state.

The membership initiative is currently active across all 126 assembly segments, set to conclude before the Durga Puja festivities begin on October 9. Sarma emphasized that any constituency which falls short of its goal will see a renewed effort post-Durga Puja.

He revealed that over 43,67,000 members have been registered so far, contributing 10 per cent to the party's national membership. The campaign has seen encouraging results, particularly in Upper Assam, where 10 segments have already met the 40,000-member target. While the drive has mainly been conducted online, offline processes will start in areas with connectivity issues. Sarma's efforts underscore the party's commitment to expanding its ideological reach, as he noted on 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

