Growing Discontent within Mahayuti Alliance Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has asserted that there is an increasing discontent among the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which might restrict their success to fewer than 100 seats in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Mahesh Tapase, spokesperson for NCP (SP), highlighted that voter dissatisfaction with the BJP's central leadership is a crucial reason behind the dwindling support for the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly are anticipated to take place in mid-November. The Mahayuti, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, is endeavoring to maintain control, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—composed of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress—aims to unseat them. Tapase underscored the negativity towards BJP's central leaders and cited Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Nagpur as a catalyst for the declining support, predicting a further dip in the Mahayuti's vote share.

